GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hitchcock.

A Galveston County deputy responded to an armed robbery at a gaming business.

Three accomplices knocked on the door of the gaming business shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to Hitchcock PD.

They were met by a security guard when a handgun was produced by the robbers, who then disarmed the guard.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, police say the suspects tried to escape through the roof of the building. When that didn't work, police say they left through another door to evade authorities.

Officials say the men tried to get away in a stolen vehicle but the deputy was able to shoot out the vehicle's tires. All suspects were detained and taken to jail.

Michael Kye, Caleb Reed and Jobe Jackson are all charged with aggravated robbery. Kye's bond is $250,000. Jackson's bond is $80,000 and Reed's bond is 40,000.

The deputy was not injured.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas is handling the investigation.

