Police seek robbery suspect who stole purse, then punched hotel clerk in the face

The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying the man who snatched a woman's purse and punched her in the face.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department needs help identifying a robbery suspect that punched a woman in the face after stealing her purse.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on May 1 at a hotel in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway.

Police say two men were leaving the lobby. One left the hotel, but the other stopped in the lobby and noticed a hotel clerk's purse sitting on a counter in a back office.

The suspect grabbed the purse, then started to walk away. When the hotel clerk confronted him, he punched her in the face and ran.

Police say the suspect got away in a black Chevy Malibu.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting tips on the Crime Stoppers website or mobile app.