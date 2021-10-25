Sheriff: Suspect shot by clerk after attempting to rob NW Harris County business

The suspect is at the hosptial in critical condition. Two other suspects have been detained.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect attempting to rob a northwest Harris County business was shot by the store clerk during a struggle, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened Monday sometime around 9 a.m. at the C-store located in the 15000 block of West Road.

Sheriff Gonzalez said two suspects entered the store and one of the suspects, who was armed with a gun, attempted to rob the clerk. The suspect and the clerk got into some sort of struggle and the clerk, who also had a gun, shot the suspect, the sheriff said.

The suspect was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The other suspect and a third suspect who was waiting outside in a car have been detained.

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene to gather more details.

Check back for updates.