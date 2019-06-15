PEARLAND, Texas — An aggravated robbery suspect was shot and killed at a Dairy Queen just after midnight, according to the Pearland Police Department.

Early reports showed around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, the man was holding people hostage inside the business, according to officers.

When officers responded to the robbery call, they engaged in gunfire with the suspect. He died on the scene, said Pearland police.

No other injuries were reported.

The robbery and shooting happened in the 11300 block of Broadway Street.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: