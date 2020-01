HOUSTON — Houston police said a robbery suspect was shot Monday by a store clerk in northeast Houston.

This happened at approximately 1:14 p.m. in the 3100 block of E Crosstimbers St.

Air 11 flew over the scene and it appears the shooting happened inside a convenience store at a Valero gas station.

Police are saying the suspect may have been shot in the leg and the chest.

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM