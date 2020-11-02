HOUSTON — A suspect in several robberies was taken into custody Tuesday after crashing into several vehicles in Houston's Greater East End.

Houston police said the suspect was apprehended in the 1600 block of Evergreen Drive, which is near the intersection of Griggs Road and Lawndale Street, after the suspect "rammed several police vehicles and then struck a civilian vehicle."

Only minor injuries were reported.

Houston police said the suspect is currently on probation for two robberies and had cut off his ankle monitor.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: 'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch arrested after he allegedly violated his probation

RELATED: Video captures moment man was struck by lightning while walking dogs

RELATED: 14-year-old dies a day after being hit by car in Crosby