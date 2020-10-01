HOUSTON — Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a McDonald’s in hopes that the public can identify the suspects involved.

This happened on late Monday just before midnight at the restaurant located in the 10300 block of the East Freeway.

Houston police say a dark green Nissan Xterra pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-thru at that time. As the employee approached the window, an unknown male pointed a handgun at her from inside the vehicle and then jumped out of the driver’s side rear door window and into the business.

The female employee then ran to the back of the business as the suspect chased after her, police said. When the suspect was unable to locate the female, he then ran back to the drive-thru window, jumped back out, and got back into the Xterra.

The suspect is described as black male, 5 feet tall, skinny, dark clothing and white shoes. A description of driver and front passenger was not available.

The suspect vehicle is a green Nissan Xterra with driver’s side headlight out and passenger side fog light out.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

