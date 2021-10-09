Watch: Police looking for robber who pointed gun at multiple people in Houston cell phone store

The man took money from the store's registers and forcibly grabbed a customer's purse, police said.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for tips in the case of a man accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities on Friday released video from the July 15th crime, which happened at about 11:20 a.m.

The suspect went into a mobile phone store in the 3400 block of Orlando, in northeast Houston, where he walked up to employees and pointed a gun, demanding money.

"The suspect walked around the counter, removed the money, and then forcibly grabbed a customer’s purse. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction," police stated.

Police said the suspect was a black male, 20 to 30 years old. He was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and was wearing a green shirt, black pants and a black backpack.