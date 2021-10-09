x
Watch: Police looking for robber who pointed gun at multiple people in Houston cell phone store

The man took money from the store's registers and forcibly grabbed a customer's purse, police said.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for tips in the case of a man accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. 

Authorities on Friday released video from the July 15th crime, which happened at about 11:20 a.m.

The suspect went into a mobile phone store in the 3400 block of Orlando, in northeast Houston, where he walked up to employees and pointed a gun, demanding money.

"The suspect walked around the counter, removed the money, and then forcibly grabbed a customer’s purse. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction," police stated.

Police said the suspect was a black male, 20 to 30 years old. He was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and was wearing a green shirt, black pants and a black backpack.

Credit: HPD
Robbery suspect in cell phone store on July 15 at the 3400 block of Orlando in Houston, TX

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

