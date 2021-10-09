Watch: Police looking for robber who pointed gun at multiple people in Houston cell phone store

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for tips in the case of a man accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Authorities on Friday released video from the July 15th crime, which happened at about 11:20 a.m.
The suspect went into a mobile phone store in the 3400 block of Orlando, in northeast Houston, where he walked up to employees and pointed a gun, demanding money.
"The suspect walked around the counter, removed the money, and then forcibly grabbed a customer’s purse. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction," police stated.
Police said the suspect was a black male, 20 to 30 years old. He was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and was wearing a green shirt, black pants and a black backpack.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.