Recognize him? Robbery suspect grabs woman’s purse at SW Houston Fiesta Market

The woman fought back but the suspect overpowered her and escaped with the purse.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping someone out there will recognize a robbery suspect who stole a grocery shopper’s purse.

The suspect followed the victim into the Fiesta Market at 12355 Main near Highway 90 in southwest Houston on Oct.28.

When he grabbed her purse, she fought back but he overpowered her and bolted out the door, surveillance video shows.

A witness ran outside and tried to block his car but the suspect almost ran him over. Police say he struck a vehicle in the parking lot as he sped away.

He got away in a silver new model Nissan Altima.

If you have information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online.