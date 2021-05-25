Video: Robbery suspect drags woman by her purse

Police said they believe the victim had just left a bank and was followed by the suspects.

HOUSTON — Police released surveillance video of a robbery suspect who dragged a woman by her purse.

They're hoping to identify him.

Houston police said the robbery happened just before 2 a.m. April 29 as the victim was walking into a restaurant in the 900 block of Tidwell.

The victim said she was approached by an unknown man who forcibly grabbed her purse and then dragged her on the ground for several feet until she was able to let go.

The suspect then got into a black Kia four-door sedan and drove away. The Kia was also followed by a white Dodge Charger.

Police said the victim had just come from a bank at the 2800 block of Woodridge and believes that she was followed by the suspects.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white hoodie and black pants. The black Kia was a four-door sedan with a paper plate 45510R1. The Charger had a paper plate 13217L8.

You're asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation.