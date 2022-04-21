Um, never mind. Robbery suspect changed his mind after realizing employee had a gun too, HPD says

An employee of the used car dealership said he saw the suspect reaching for his gun, so he grabbed his own pistol and scared him off.

HOUSTON — Houston police say an armed robbery suspect quickly had a change of heart when he realized his alleged victim also had a gun.

Surveillance video shows the guy pulling up his shirt and walking toward the desk of the car dealership employee before he stops in his tracks. He grinned, backed away and ran out the door and down the street.

Now, HPD's Robbery Division and Crime Stoppers are trying to identify that suspect and a second person they believe he was working with.

It happened on March 21 around 5:15 p.m. at a dealership in the 7300 block of Gulf Freeway.

The employee said the two suspects drove into the lot in a black Mercedes with temporary plates. One of them got out and asked to test drive a car. The suspect then followed him into the office where he pulled out his gun, according to police.

The employee told investigators when he grabbed his own gun, the suspect said, "No" and hightailed it out of there.

He is believed to be 28 to 40 years old, 5' 7" to 5' 9", around 250 pounds with short black hair, a beard and mustache. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants and has at least one tattoo on his belly.

There's no description available for the suspect in the car.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.