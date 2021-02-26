One shot when robbery suspects open fire in northside medical clinic, HCSO says

HOUSTON — One person was shot when three armed robbers burst into a medical clinic in north Harris County Friday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
A clinic employee was shot in the arm during a gunbattle with the suspects, according to Gonzalez.
The victim is expected to be okay.
It's not clear if any of the suspects were shot.
They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
It happened at the Clinica Familia y Salud at 13626 Veterans Memorial near Bammel North Houston Road.
