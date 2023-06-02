Caught on video: Robber hits ATM technician in face during incident caught in dash cam, HPD says

The ATM technician said that when he did not respond quickly enough, the suspect hit him in the face with a closed fist, and then forced him out of his vehicle.

HOUSTON — Houston Police’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in a robbery of an ATM technician caught on dashcam in January.

This happened on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Fountain View near Fairdale Lane just south of Westheimer Road.

Houston police said an ATM technician was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when an unknown man approached him and demanded his keys.

The suspect then got into the technician’s vehicle and attempted to unlock a safe, police said. When the suspect was unable to open the safe, he got out of the vehicle and got into the passenger seat of a newer model gray Ford Explorer and sped away from the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 28 to 35 years old, who was wearing dark clothing, orange head covering and wore gloves.