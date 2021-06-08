Robbers pistol-whip 72-year-old woman, man at Kroger in Galveston, police say

The victims were assaulted in the parking lot of the grocery store on Seawall Blvd.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are looking for the violent robbers who attacked two people in a Kroger parking lot Monday night.

They say the 72-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were pistol-whipped and robbed by the suspects around 9:45 p.m.

It happened at the Kroger at 5730 Seawall Blvd.

The victims told officers both suspects were Black males with facial tattoos. One was wearing all black and the other wore a red hoodie. They got away in a white sedan -- possibly a Honda -- and headed north on 57th Street.

The victims were treated for head and facial injuries at UTMB Health.