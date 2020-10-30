HOUSTON — Investigators with the Houston Police Department Robbery Division have released video of a crime from over the summer in hopes that someone will be able to offer information that leads to an arrest.
The crime happened at about 10:21 p.m. on Aug. 25 at a Bank of America ATM in the 8100 block of Westheimer, west of the Galleria area.
The victims said they pulled up to the drive-thru ATM to deposit cash when two robbers popped up on both sides of their vehicle. The suspect on the driver’s side had a large knife and threatened the victims if they did not comply with their demands, police said.
The robbers got away with the money and fled on foot.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.