Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — Investigators with the Houston Police Department Robbery Division have released video of a crime from over the summer in hopes that someone will be able to offer information that leads to an arrest.

The crime happened at about 10:21 p.m. on Aug. 25 at a Bank of America ATM in the 8100 block of Westheimer, west of the Galleria area.

The victims said they pulled up to the drive-thru ATM to deposit cash when two robbers popped up on both sides of their vehicle. The suspect on the driver’s side had a large knife and threatened the victims if they did not comply with their demands, police said.

The robbers got away with the money and fled on foot.