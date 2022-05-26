HPD: Robbery suspect dead after being hit by car in gas station parking lot

Police said the woman was trying to get away from the parking lot where a shootout was happening between an attempted robber and his victim.

HOUSTON — A suspect accused of trying to rob a man in a gas station parking lot was run over by a woman trying to escape the bullets flying from a shootout, police said.

It happened Thursday just after 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Fondren.

Houston police said the robbery victim met up with someone to exchange something and as he was talking to that person, the robber snuck up from behind and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The robbery victim was able to get a gun from his vehicle and shot at the robbery suspect who returned fire, police said.

As the shootout continued between the two, a woman, scared for her life, tried leaving the gas station parking lot and ran over the robbery suspect, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The robbery victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

The woman is shaken up, but police said it is unlikely she will face any charges.

Police said they still have to review surveillance video and talk to witnesses but encourage anyone who may have seen this incident, to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.