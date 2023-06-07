Woman killed in apparent road rage shooting in Stafford, deputies say

The only information deputies released on the shooter is that they have been identified and are cooperating with investigators.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Missouri City woman was killed Tuesday in an apparent road rage incident in Stafford, according to deputies.

The victim has been identified as Deena Neal, 57. The only information deputies released on the shooter is that they have been identified and are cooperating with investigators.

This happened at about 9:37 p.m. in the 3000 block of 5th Street.

Neal and the shooter were reportedly the only people involved and no one else was injured, deputies said.