Houston driver charged in road-rage shooting wants other driver involved held responsible, too

Both drivers said they feared for their lives when the road-rage incident happened.

HARRIS, Mo. — A Houston driver charged in a road-rage shooting wants the other driver involved held responsible, too.

Both drivers said they feared for their lives when the road-rage incident happened on the Westpark Tollway about a week ago, but the only driver charged in the incident is James Anthony Young. He is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for shooting at the other driver.

Young said he was taking his wife home from work when a Tesla abruptly cut him off and brake-checked him.

Young's wife, LaShawna, pulled out her phone and started recording.

“James… James," you can hear her screaming on camera as they try to avoid the Tesla in front of them.

LaShawna said the Tesla driver continued to provoke them.

"Me and my 5-year-old son in the vehicle, with his vehicle, and also had the audacity to brandish what appeared to be a weapon. So yes, we did feel like our lives were at stake,” LaShawna said.

Officials with the Precinct 5 Constable's Office showed both vehicles take the same exit. Video then catches Young getting out of his truck and shooting at the Tesla.

“In the intensity of the situation, it seemed as if I hit the Tesla in the back," Young said. "So, once I maneuvered my way, once you watch the second video, I got in front of the Tesla to get out to make sure that the situation was OK, and he darted toward me with the Tesla. And at that point, that’s what you seen on the video that he released.”

Chris Harclerode, the driver of the Tesla, tells a different story.

“He immediately jumps out with the gun, points the gun at me," Harclerode said. "There’s no ‘accidentally bump me, taking information.' This is, ‘I’m fearful for my life.’”

Harclerode said he first hit the brakes because traffic was slow ahead and he had no prior interaction with Young.

“And that’s when he comes out of nowhere and starts driving erratically, tries to rear-end me," Harclerode said. "The only way he didn’t rear-end me is I accelerated to try to get away from him.”

Harclerode said as Young tried to pull alongside him, he saw the truck's window down and an object in Young's hand.

“At that point in time, that’s when I start fearing for my life and doing defensive maneuvers to keep him behind me," Harclerode said. “I was trying to exit at the very last minute to just try to get out of the situation and avoid him exiting at the same time.”

Harclerode said he was not carrying his gun that night.

Young was charged for his role in the incident. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.