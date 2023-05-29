HPD: Young boy hurt by shattered glass in possible road rage shooting in Rice Military

A 5-year-old was hurt by shattered glass after the driver of a red Honda shot a back window out, according to police.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they believe followed a family in the Rice Military area on Sunday.

According to police, a mother and her 5-year-old son were driving on Washington Avenue near a CVS drug store around 8:30 p.m. when a red Honda began chasing them.

At some point, the driver of the Honda then fired several rounds at the vehicle, blowing out a back window. The shattered glass hurt the child who was riding in the back seat. HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said the child was treated for his injuries at the scene.

So far, police aren't sure what led up to the shooting but believe it may have been a case of road rage.

"It appears to be just a pure stranger on stranger incident," Horelica said. "It possibly started from road rage from the other vehicle. There was no verbal exchange, no disturbance, no arguments."