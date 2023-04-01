Woman injured in possible road rage shooting, crash in SW Houston, police say

Police said someone in a gray or silver sedan opened fire on a woman driving a black Dodge Charger.

HOUSTON — A woman was injured during a possible road rage incident when someone from another car opened fire on her Dodge Charger in southwest Houston early Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 1 a.m. at W. Bellfort and S. Gessner just inside Beltway 8.

Houston police said someone in a gray or silver sedan opened fire on a woman driving a black Dodge Charger. The victim tried to escape and went through the intersection but ended up crashing into another car.

Police said the driver of the Charger suffered minor injuries and it is not clear if she was shot. No injuries were reported from the other car.

Police said they only have a vague description of the possible shooter and could only say they were in a gray or silver sedan.