Driver found dead in possible road rage shooting along the Tomball Parkway, HPD says

HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating a possible road rage shooting after a driver was found dead from a gunshot wound in northwest Houston Tuesday night, according to police.

This happened around 10 p.m. under the Highway 249 overpass at North Gessner. Houston police said officers responded to a shooting call and found the driver dead in his car after crashing.

Video shows the passenger side of the car riddled with bullet holes.

Investigators said the driver appears to have been shot while driving and eventually crashed his car near the overpass.