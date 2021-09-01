Wanted: Road rage suspect charged with shooting father, child in the Heights

The 10-year-old boy and his dad were shot on the North Loop West near Yale in February. Police recently charged Tyric Davis but they can't find him.

HOUSTON — Emiliano Garcia, 40 and his young son were on the North Loop West last February when another driver opened fire on their vehicle, injuring both of them.

At the time, police had only a vague description of the gunman. Months later, their investigation led them to 22-year-old Tyric Davis.

Two counts of aggravated assault were filed against Davis on Aug. 6, but police said he's still on the loose.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Feb. 10 near 300 North Loop West.

Police said Davis refused to let Garcia's vehicle pass, then slowed down and slammed on his brakes before firing several shots into their vehicle.

Garcia and his 10-year-old son were struck by bullets. After colliding with the suspect's vehicle, Garcia kept going and managed to drive to a nearby hospital, police said.