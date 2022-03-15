Gunman follows hit-and-run driver, opens fire during road rage incident, HPD says

Police say a hit-and-run driver was followed by the driver he directly hit and was shot in the shoulder at a stop light.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a reported road rage shooting in southwest Houston Monday night.

This happened just before 10 p.m. on the South Sam Houston Parkway and Main Street.

Part of the incident was caught on camera by a witness.

WATCH: Road rage incident caught on camera.

According to Houston police, a witness reported a man hitting a car, causing that car to strike a third car.

Investigators said the hit-and-run driver then took off and was followed by the driver he directly hit and was shot in the shoulder at the stop light.

“The victim that got shot, that started the accident hit the Nissan Sentra, the Nissan ended up hitting the blue Honda Accord right here, which is our witness as well recording the whole incident of the shooting,” HPD. Lt. Bevil said.

The hit-and-run driver is expected to survive, police said.

However, police are still looking for the shooting suspect last seen in a gray Nissan Sentra.