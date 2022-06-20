x
Crime

Police: One dead in road rage shooting in La Porte

According to investigators, someone in a dark grey pickup opened fire on the driver of a white truck, killing him.
Investigators say someone in the dark grey pickup fired at the driver of the white pickup, killing that driver.

LA PORTE, Ind. — Police in La Porte hope you can help them find whoever fired from a pickup truck, killing a driver in another pickup last week.  

It happened on Wednesday, June 15, at about 4 p.m., on the southbound lanes of Highway 146 between Baytown and Barbour’s Cut Boulevard.

Police say someone in a dark grey Chevy Colorado pickup with dark tinted windows fired at the driver of a white Ford F-150. The driver of the F-150 was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

La Porte police released photos of the trucks they say were involved on their Facebook page.  

Posted by La Porte Police Department on Friday, June 17, 2022

If you have any information about this shooting, La Porte police say to call them at 281-842-3141.  You can also call Crime Stoppers. That number is 713-222-TIPS (8477).

