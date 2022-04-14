'I don't know what got into him' | Road rage fight stops traffic on Beltway 8

The incident happened in the middle of the day in the middle of the Beltway. It was caught on camera.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shoved into her car during a road rage incident in the middle of rush hour on the Sam Houston Tollway. The confrontation in the highway’s mainlanes Monday afternoon literally stopped traffic and was caught on video by another driver.

"I had to stop because they parked in front of me, and then I saw him get out of the car, and that's when I was like, 'OK, let me catch this just in case something happens,” the witness, who asked not to be named, said.

That man was on his way home from work around 3:30 p.m. when he took video of the incident on the Sam Houston Tollway near State Highway 249.

"There was this black Jaguar,” the witness said. “He was maneuvering through traffic. It was pretty busy, and he cut off this lady in a gold Altima, and I guess she didn't like that. So, she went around, and she rolled her window down, and I could see her, like, you know, moving her hands and yelling at him, and then immediately he took his car and just swerved right into her car. She kinda was trying to avoid it, and then he stopped right in front of her."

In the video, you can see both drivers get out of their cars.

"She was yelling at him,” the witness said. "She was saying, 'What? What? What?’"

The man then attacked the woman, shoving her into her car.

"I looked to my left, and (another driver) was on the phone, and he was like, 'I'm calling police,'" the witness said. "My first instinct, as soon as I saw the attack, was to turn off the phone and, you know, pull up next to him and you know, honk at him, make sure that he gets off of her.”

The witness said after he and other drivers honked, the Jaguar driver took off.

“It was midday traffic,” the witness said. “I don't know what got into him to do that.”

An official with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said the woman in the Altima is OK.