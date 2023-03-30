HPD: Multiple shots fired in deadly drive-by shooting near River Oaks

Houston police believe two suspects are involved and they got away in a black Subaru with dark windows.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the suspects responsible for killing a man Thursday in a drive-by shooting near River Oaks.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at about 6:10 p.m., a 911 call came in about shots being fired in the 2100 block of Mid Lane, which is near San Felipe Street, just east of the West Loop.

Officers made it to the scene and found a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, shot to death. Finner said he was driving a white Mercedes.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Subaru with dark windows pull up next to the victim's Mercedes. Two suspects reportedly got out of the Subaru and shot at the victim, according to Finner. The suspects then got away.

"I can tell you there was a number of shots fired as evident by the casings on the ground," Finner said.

The only description of the suspects is that they wearing all black, including black hoodies, and possibly had on shades.

Finner said he and his team believe the victim was targeted, but the relationship between the victim and the suspects is not known.

Investigators will be reviewing nearby surveillance cameras to try and get more information.

Central officers are at a shooting scene 2100 Mid Lane. Adult male deceased at the scene. Media briefing to follow. 202 pic.twitter.com/Y0O0cerbFu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2023