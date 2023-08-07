Suspect shot in Richmond home invasion, officials say

Officials said there were multiple suspects but the scene has been secured and there doesn't appear to be any additional threats.

RICHMOND, Texas — A man was shot while breaking into a home in Richmond Saturday afternoon, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

Officials said the call came in around 4:20 p.m. from a home on Ayers Smith Trail in the Veranda neighborhood. When responding officers arrived, they said one of the suspects had been shot.

The man that was shot was flown to a hospital. It's not clear what condition he was in.

None of the homeowners were reported injured.

"This is a very unfortunate incident," said Lt. Cory Hansen with the Pct. 4 Constable's Office. "The good news is, you know, nobody in the home was hurt."

Hansen said investigators are working to canvass the area to gather video from security cameras in the neighborhood.

Watch the update officials gave at the scene: