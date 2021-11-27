Surveillance video shows moments leading up to deadly shooting at west Houston store

The shooting happened in broad daylight at a convenience store in west Houston.

HOUSTON — A man was killed Saturday in a shooting in west Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened at a convenience store in the 10400 block of Richmond Avenue, which is near the Beltway. It happened around 3 p.m., in broad daylight.

The store owner provided surveillance video of the shooting.

In the video, you can see two men talking in the store parking lot. One was outside of an SUV and the other was inside the SUV. Then, in the video, you can see the man who was outside the SUV punch the man who was sitting in the SUV and then reach inside the vehicle.

The man who started punching is then seen in the video turning and running away from the SUV.

The man in the SUV can then appears to be seen in the video pulling out a gun and shooting the man who was running away.

In the video, it appears that there is at least one other person in the SUV.

The owner of the store said the man who was shot came in the store and asked for help. He said the store clerk called 911 and the man collapsed inside the store.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.