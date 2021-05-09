HPD: Suspect charged with murder in Montrose-area shooting

After the shooting, the SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams were called in because police thought the gunman was hiding in a nearby apartment. He wasn't.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a murder suspect charged in a weekend shooting in the Montrose area.

Valentino Rodriguez, 38, has been arrested and charged with murder after the shooting death of an unidentified 42-year-old man, according to HPD.

Investigators say the victim was shot multiple times Sunday in the 1900 block of Richmond Avenue.

When police arrived, they though t the gunman was hiding in a nearby apartment so they called for SWAT and the Hostage Negotiations Team.

After getting a search warrant, they discovered the apartment was empty and there was no sign of the gunman. They also found evidence that the victim wasn't shot inside the apartment as they originally thought.

On Tuesday, HPD said the victim was gunned down on the sidewalk in front of the apartment during an altercation.

Police didn't provide any details on when or where Rodriguez was eventually taken into custody.

