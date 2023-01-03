Man shot, killed during robbery at Richmond business

Police said they searched the area for the suspect but have not been able to locate him.

RICHMOND, Texas — Richmond police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man during a robbery.

This happened Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. at a business on South 9th and Jackson streets in the Richmond area.

Witnesses told police the armed robber walked into the business and demanded property before shooting the victim. The robber then ran away, taking belongings from the business and the man he shot, according to police.

First responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the man's life, but he died after being taken to a hospital.

Police said they searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him, which is why they are asking for the public's help.

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build who is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing khaki pants and an orange safety vest with an unknown color shirt. He was also wearing a mask, gloves, a hard hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this shooting is asked to call Detective John Dawson at 281-342-2849.