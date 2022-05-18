Person dies after being shot multiple times in a shopping center, police say

Details are limited, but the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

HOUSTON — One person is dead after being shot multiple times in a southwest Houston shopping center, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday near 9275 Richmond Avenue.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck several times.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or identified the victim. No suspects have been identified at this time.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is underway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

