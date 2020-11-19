Richmond-area hair salon employee accused of child sex abuse

Fort Bend County officials believe there may be more potential victims and are asking parents to talk to their children.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County officials are pleading with parents to talk to their children about any inappropriate behavior they may have been exposed to at a Richmond hair salon after an employee was arrested for child abuse.

The man has been identified as Sergio David Chavarria.

Chavarria, who is a registered sex offender, has been charged with multiple counts of violating his sex offender registration requirements and also indecency with a child. He was arrested on Nov. 9 in Richmond on a warrant.

According to Brian Middleton with the Fort Bend County's District Attorney's Office, Chavarria has been working for Express Cuts hair salon for over a decade.

During his employment, he allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old child, who was a customer. The child told their parents, which started the investigation into Chavarria.

Officials believe Chavarria may have preyed on more children in Fort Bend County and are asking parents whose children visited Express Cuts to please have a conversation with them to see if they have been around Chavarria.

Officials want families to know that immigration status does not matter. They want to hear from anyone that may have been involved with Chavarria.

"This is a very serious matter, we are asking for the public’s help, and this is how we keep our community safe," said Middleton.

Chavarria is currently booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. His bail has been set at $320,000.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, you are encouraged to call the Richmond Police Department or the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

This investigation is ongoing.