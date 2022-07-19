'Turn him in' | $30,000 reward offered for robbery suspect in Arlene Alvarez's death

A grand jury declined to indict the man charged with aggravated assault in connection to Arlene's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A Harris County grand jury has declined to indict the man accused of shooting 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday.

Tony Earls was charged with aggravated assault with severe bodily injury in connection with Arlene's death. Arlene died after Earls thought he was shooting at a suspect that had just robbed him at an ATM on Valentine's Day this year.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The video above originally aired on Feb. 21, 2022.

Earls said he started shooting in self-defense, not knowing he was shooting at the wrong vehicle.

Ogg said the focus of this investigation has turned to the suspect who started this chain of events. That person is still on the run and efforts are being made to bring that person to justice.

A week after Arlene was shot, Houston police released surveillance video of the robbery suspect.

In the video, you can see the armed robber approach Tony Earls and his wife, Deyonna Hines, while they are sitting in the drive-thru Chase Bank ATM near the intersection of Winkler and Woodridge drives.

The video shows an armed man approaching their vehicle and pointing a gun in Hines' face. The armed robber is then seen running away from the scene.

As the shot gets wider, the robbery suspect is seen running past a fence and pointing what appears to be a gun back toward the ATM.

Houston businessman Tilman Fertitta is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

A press conference has been scheduled for 3:15 p.m. to provide updated details on this investigation.

We will stream the press conference live in the video player above and on the KHOU 11 YouTube page.