FBI: $5 million reward for information on highest-ranking member of MS-13

The FBI said Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías has ties to Houston.

HOUSTON — The FBI said it's offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the "highest-ranking member" of MS-13 in all of Honduras.

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "Porky" or Alex Mendoza, is wanted for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime, the FBI said. This is in addition to an indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice which charged Archaga Carías in 2021 with conspiracy to violate the racketeering laws of the U.S., conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.

Archaga Carías, who the FBI said has ties to Houston, is accused of being responsible for directing MS-13's criminal activities which include, drug trafficking, money laundering, murder, kidnappings and other violent crimes. He's also responsible for the gang’s importation of large amounts of cocaine into the U.S., the FBI said.

Archaga Carías is a most-wanted fugitive by the FBI, DEA and DHS Homeland Security Investigations. He is described as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on Archaga Carías is urged to call U.S. law enforcement investigators at +1-202-451-8122 or +504 8886-7166. You can contact investigators using phone, text, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal.

What is MS-13

MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, is a transnational gang that has members across the U.S.

The FBI said MS-13 inflicts fear and violence on the communities they inhabit. Their mantra is, “Mata, Viola, Controla,” which translates to "kill, rape, control."