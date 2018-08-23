BAYTOWN, Texas - The shocking murder of an elderly veteran in Baytown remains a mystery.

Authorities announced Thursday the reward has been increased for information leading to the suspect who killed 84-year-old Sam Wingate.

Wingate was walking in his neighborhood with a friend on Aug. 15 when someone drove up to them and opened fire.

The Korean War veteran died from a gunshot wound to the back a few days later. His friend was not injured in the shooting.

Raw: Video released of suspect vehicle in shooting of 84-year-old Baytown man

Related: Baytown police: 84-year-old man shot by someone in passing car

Now Wingate's family is asking why he was targeted.

"I want to look the guy in the eye and find out what's the motive. I want to know why," Wingate's son said. "I don't get it."

Baytown Police said during the press conference Thursday afternoon, the reward for information leading to Wingate's killer has been increased to $20,000.

The gunman got away in a light colored sedan with a missing front license plate.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, the suspect or other details in this case is urged to contact Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at (281) 420-7181 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477).

Raw: Second video released of suspect vehicle in shooting of 84-year-old Baytown man

© 2018 KHOU