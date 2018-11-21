HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers is offering $15,000 for information in the murder of a young couple.

The parents of the victims made an emotional plea for help on Tuesday.

Last December, Rachel Delarosa and her boyfriend, Robert Cerda, were last seen alive together at a Houston-area gas station. Their bodies were found 20 miles and one day apart.

On Dec. 11, 2017, the couple had dinner at Connie’s Restaurant in Spring Branch where they lived. At 7 p.m., they left and walked to a nearby Chevron station where they were captured on surveillance video.

At 8:45 p.m., Missouri City Police received a call for gunshots fired and found Delarosa’s body in the 4200 block of Creekmont. The next day, Houston Police got a call to northeast Houston where Cerda’s body was found in the 7000 block of Bleker Street.

Detectives say the victims, both 29 years old, were happy and in love. There were no signs of trouble in the relationship.

For Cerda’s parents, everything has changed, and they are asking for help.

“I still go to the cemetery every day, to both (graves),” said Valerie Cerda, his mother.

“If it was one of their sons or daughters that got murdered, what would they do?” asked Daniel Cerda, his father.

“They would want someone to speak up as well, so we’re asking them to do the right thing,” Valerie Cerda said.

Detectives are not speculating as to whether the couple were killed at the same time or in the same location. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

