Reward offered in horrific horse slaughtering cases in Pearland area

"The cruelty these horses endured, and the subsequent dismemberment of their bodies is incredibly disturbing,” said Lauren Loney with the Humane Society of the U.S.

PEARLAND, Texas — Someone is killing and decapitating horses in and near Pearland, and they may be doing it for their meat.

Police say at least five horses have been stolen from their pastures, killed and dismembered since May.

Their front and back hindquarters were butchered and removed, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

“The cruelty these horses endured, and the subsequent dismemberment of their bodies is incredibly disturbing,” said Lauren Loney, the Texas state director of the Humane Society of the United States.

The national Humane Society announced Wednesday they will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

“We hope our reward will help ensure the person or persons responsible for such horrific cruelty will be found and brought to justice," Loney said.

The horses’ remains were found in a cluster of locations along South Beltway 8. Two were killed at one location.

Investigators believe the meat may have been stolen for consumption.

Police in Pearland and Houston are asking horse owners to be extra vigilant as they continue to search for the person, or people, responsible.

Tyrone Williams owns 21 horses and lives in the area where the horses have been killed.

“It’s hard to catch somebody that knows what they’re doing. People just need to be more aware of the animals," Williams said. “Whoever done it knows what they’re doing because they’re cutting the meat part of the animal.”

They’re warning people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and they're asking horse owners to beef up surveillance of their animals.