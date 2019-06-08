BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting inside a Baton Rouge Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

WBRZ-TV reports that the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that there was a shooting around noon at the Walmart near the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The Advocate reports that no one was hurt and there was no indication that there was an active shooter.

"It's a big, active scene, but we haven't found any victims at the moment," said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz told the newspaper.

