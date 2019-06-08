HOUSTON, Texas — The FBI says the definition of a hate crime is a crime in which “the perpetrator acted based on a bias against the victim’s race, color, religion, or national origin.”

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University says hate crimes in the U.S. rose 9 percent in major cities in 2018, and this year’s data shows they may rise again in 2019.

But hate crimes in Houston rose more in 2018 than in any other major city. Houston went from 11 hate crimes in 2017 to 32 in 2018. That’s a 191 percent increase.

Broken down, 15 of those hate crimes were anti-race or ethnicity, eight were anti-sexual orientation, eight were anti-religion, and one was anti-gender identity.

Other major cities in Texas were also on the rise. Dallas went up 150 percent and San Antonio went up 100 percent.

And then, the FBI breaks down the offenders by race. In 2017, just over half of all the hate crime offenders were white, 21 percent were African American, 19 percent were unknown, and American Indian, Asian and Hawaiian were each under one percent.

