Woman shot while trying to repossess car; gunman gets away in Porsche SUV

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Westheimer near Highway 6 in west Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A woman who had just repossessed a car late Wednesday was shot as she drove away in it, the Houston Police Department said.

The 33-year-old woman was shot in the back of the neck and taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. HPD said she's expected to survive.

The victim went to a west Houston apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. to repo a green Chevy.

She drove away in the vehicle and got on Westheimer. That's when two guys in a white Porsche SUV pulled up beside her and fired two shots.

"She pulled over to a nearby gas station and she called a male companion, advising him that she was shot," HPD Lt. Izaguirre said.

The man she called had driven her to the apartment complex to repo the car. He pulled into the gas station and the guys in the Porsche followed him.

He told police when they realized the woman had been hit by gunfire, they sped away.

Police believe the gunman either owns the Chevy that was repossessed or is related to the owner.

If you have any information on the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).