HOUSTON — A man died after police say he jumped onto his own car and fell off as it was being repossessed by a tow truck driver.

This happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of S. Gessner in southwest Houston.

Houston police say a tow truck driver showed up to repossess a man’s car and a dispute ensued. The victim jumped on his own car and fell off.

The victim died at the scene.

Police say the tow truck driver left the scene, drove to Pasadena to drop off the car and did not stop to render aid.

No word at this time if any charges will be filed.

