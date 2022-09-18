HCSO: 3 shot during party at rental property with nearly 200 people

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two of the victims are believed to be teenagers and that as many as 200 people were at the party.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Bridgemeadows Lane, which is near Clay Road and the Grand Parkway.

Gonzalez said about 200 people were at the party, most of which were teenagers, when someone at the party opened fire. Three people were shot, including two teens that Gonzalez said are believed to be 16 and 17 years old. The third person is unknown and left the party before deputies arrived.

The two injured teens were taken to the hospital and are currently stable. Gonzalez said the suspect left the location after the shooting.