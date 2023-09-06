WANTED: Man accused of stealing baseball legend Reggie Jackson's car in downtown Houston

The thief was identified as 33-year-old Juan Luna. He's charged with five felonies, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man accused of stealing baseball legend Reggie Jackson's car in downtown Houston last month.

Several days ago, Jackson posted to his Instagram that his 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat was stolen on Aug. 29 on Texas Avenue and Austin Street in downtown Houston.

According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, Dodge muscle cars like Jackson's, are the most stolen cars in the nation. The institute found that thieves are actively targeting certain models, like the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Charger HEMI from years between 2020 to 2022.

There's a $5,000 reward being offered for tips that lead to the whereabouts of Luna. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

