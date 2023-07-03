Girl, 13, taken to hospital after being shot at SE Houston apartments, police say

Houston police said when Clear Lake officers showed up at a complex near Edgebrook and 45, they found a teen girl who had been shot.

HOUSTON — A 13-year-old girl was shot Tuesday in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at about 9:30 p.m. although it's unclear when it actually happened.

Police said it happened along Redford Street, which is near where Edgebrook Drive meets the Gulf Freeway.

HPD officials said Clear Lake officers showed up at the scene and found a 13-year-old girl who had been shot. The teen was taken to an area hospital and was stable, police said.

According to police, the teen, a man, the man's girlfriend and the girlfriend's mother were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said the man and his girlfriend's mother got into an argument and the man pulled out a gun and fired. They said he missed the mother but struck the girl.

The man left the scene, police said.

The girl is expected to be OK, according to police.

Clear Lake officers are at a shooting scene 1200 Redford. 13 year old female transported in stable condition. Known suspect fled the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/4E2yXe7S6T — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 8, 2023