Mom shot in leg after someone fired several rounds into bedroom with 1-year-old nearby

Police believe the family's bedroom was targeted in the drive-by shooting.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the southeast side that left a mother wounded early Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Redbud.

Lt. R. Willkens said the 19-year-old woman, her boyfriend and their baby son were in the bedroom when someone drove by and opened fire. Police said at least 10 rounds were fired directly at the bedroom.

Because of this, police believe it was a targeted shooting.

The motive and suspect are unknown, however.