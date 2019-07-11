HOUSTON — Talk about a pair of foolish crooks.

Two men are caught on camera moments after stealing a Houston man's truck. It happened off the 2400 block of Truxillo.

Robert Wiseman had a motion detecting camera in a bag in his truck. The crooks grabbed it, and it automatically started rolling. The images and video have now been shared on social media thousands of times.

Wiseman is hopeful it will help Houston Police catch these car thieves and retrieve his truck.

KHOU 11 News Reporter Marcelino Benito is speaking to Wiseman this afternoon and will have more on this story coming up on the 411.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM