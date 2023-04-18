Man killed, woman hurt in shootout near SW Houston elementary school, police say

The victims were inside a parked vehicle on Raven Ridge Drive Tuesday night when the gunman walked up and opened fire.

HOUSTON — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting outside a school Tuesday night in southwest Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the victims were parked in the parking lot of Ridgemont Elementary School on Raven Ridge Drive near South Post Oak Road and Beltway 8.

A gunman walked up to the vehicle around 8:20 p.m. and he and the man inside exchanged gunfire.

The man in the vehicle died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear if the guy who shot them was wounded in the shootout. He got away and the woman couldn't provide a description.

The motive is unknown.

HPD and Fort Bend ISD officers responded to the scene.

"Right now, we don't believe that this had anything to do with the school," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said at the scene. "It appears that it just was the place that some people were in the parking lot after the school was closed."

He said they are hoping surveillance video from the school will help them identify the shooter.