'I guess I am a crime fighter' | CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston following her passion

Rania Mankarious started as an intern in 2006, and as she grew in her profession, so did Crime Stoppers' program and scope of services.

HOUSTON — In March, KHOU 11 News has been celebrating strong women from all walks of life who are passionate and deeply dedicated to what they do.

Wednesday is Rania Mankarious' turn to be recognized. She's CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston, the nonprofit dedicated to public safety. They assist law enforcement as well as crime victims.

"I guess I am a crime fighter. It's weird, because, I mean, I'm the opposite. And I'm 5 feet tall. You know, I don't like confrontation. But I'm very passionate about people's rights to live a decent and just life," Mankarious said about her mission.

Mankarious started as an intern in 2006. As she grew in her profession, so did Crime Stoppers' program and scope of services, with initiatives in victim advocacy, safe schools and communities and cybercrime.

"Crime Stoppers was looking for a lawyer with marketing experience. And I was like, well, that's me. I'll go," she said. "And here I am. And when I walked in, I fell in love with the mission."

The programs have never been needed more due to the alarming rise in crime in Houston.

"It's really the worst we've seen ... the worst the city and county have seen ... (in) at least 30 years," she said.

Mankarious is committed to staying optimistic and finding a solution. It's the only way she knows how to deal with the grim reality.

"We always have said that looking at public safety and investing in the education and the awareness does, it should, make you the opposite of paranoid. It should make you feel prepared, it should make you feel empowered and it should make you feel like part of the solution," Mankarious said.

She leans on the lessons she learned from her Egyptian immigrant parents. They're the same lessons she hopes to pass on to her own three daughters, who are the inspiration behind her work and research.

"The next generation is why we do this. We're very proud of the city. I'm very proud of the work we get to do here. And yes, it's very, very, very taxing. It's very hard. You're dealing with people who are broken ... people who are scared. People who are sad. To see a parent that's lost a child, I mean, ... those feelings don't leave you," she said. "To see a young girl that's exposed herself online and is suicidal ... that doesn't leave you. ... But knowing that you can stop the next case is huge. It keeps you going."