Man gets 28 years in prison for kidnapping, raping sex worker in 2021

Quinton Terell Randolph, 35, kidnapped and raped the woman, who was a sex worker, after setting up a date with her on Feb. 22, 2021.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Baytown man who kidnapped and raped a woman in 2021 has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

After a weeklong trial, Quinton Terell Randolph, 35, was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

"This man used a gun to kidnap, threaten and then rape a 21-year-old woman," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Holding a man like this accountable is important to the community and it is important that all victims of crime know that we will stand up for them, regardless of who they are."

What happened

Randolph kidnapped the woman, who was a sex worker, after setting up a date with her on Feb. 22, 2021. He beat her and threatened to shoot her while he held her in his home and raped her.

The victim texted a relative and told them where she was being held. Officers with the Baytown Police Department showed up, and after a standoff, arrested Randolph.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Lawrence said survivors of sexual assault are often traumatized and don’t know how to process it, especially if they were engaging in risky behavior when they were attacked. She said that doesn't matter when it comes to getting justice.

"It doesn’t matter who you are, if you are victimized by crime, you deserve justice and we work the same to get justice for all victims," Lawrence said. "We take every type of victim as they are."