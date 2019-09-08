HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video aired on Aug. 8, 2019.

Deliberations for the punishment phase of David Temple, who was convicted of murdering his wife for a second time, will continue Friday.

The jury has deliberated on Temple’s sentence for more than 15 hours. It took 8 hours of deliberations Tuesday for the jury to convict Temple of fatally shooting Belinda Lucas Temple, who was eight months pregnant, in 1999.

David Temple was the head football coach at Alief Hastings High School, and Belinda Temple was a teacher at Katy High School.

A jury found David Temple guilty in 2007 after prosecutors said he killed Belinda Temple with a shotgun blast to the back of the head in their closet in Katy. David Temple was having an affair at the time Belinda Temple was killed.

David Temple later married his mistress, Heather, who filed for divorce days after the second murder trial began. Heather Temple's attorney released a statement Tuesday evening following the verdict that read, in part, "Please continue to respect the privacy of my client, Heather Temple, and her family, as this is a difficult time. Heather's only concern right now is for her stepson Evan, and she has declined to provide any interviews currently and in the future."

David Temple served nine years in prison before an appeals court tossed out his conviction, citing instances where prosecutor Kelly Siegler withheld favorable evidence from the defense.

David Temple could get anywhere from probation to life in prison.

RELATED COVERAGE

David Temple found guilty in second murder trial

Heather Temple files for divorce from David Temple in middle of murder trial

David Temple facing second murder trial for killing pregnant wife